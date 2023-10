PM Kakar joins leaders at great hall for belt and road event

Beijing, OCT 17 /DNA/ – Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady, Madame Peng Liyuan welcomed Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar upon his arrival at Great Hall of the People to attend the banquet hosted by President Xi Jinping in honor of the leaders of the countries participating in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum. Beijing, 17th October, 2023.