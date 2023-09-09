PM Kakar extends support to earthquake-stricken Morocco

ISLAMABAD, Sept 9: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed profound sorrow over the destruction resulting from the catastrophic earthquake in Morocco, a statement released by the PM Office stated on Saturday.

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the southwestern region of the African nation last night, leading to the tragic loss of up to 632 lives and causing widespread mayhem.

Numerous videos shared on social media depicted collapsing structures and rubble, which added to the chaos.

According to the latest figures from Morocco’s interior ministry, at least 329 individuals have sustained injuries as a result of the disaster. Among the injured, 51 are said to be in critical condition, as per the ministry’s update.

Expressing grief over the tragic loss of lives in the wake of the catastrophe, the Pakistani premier extended heartfelt condolences to the Moroccan government and its people. He also expressed his sympathies to the families affected by the calamity.

“[We] are with the government and people of Morocco in this hour of difficulty,” the interim prime minister affirmed, as per the statement.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Kakar wrote about extending “unity and support” for the grief-stricken nation.

“Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco. Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time.”

Furthermore, PM Kakar pledged Pakistan’s unwavering support to the “brave” Moroccan population and government, promising all possible assistance to help them cope with the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif also shared his grief over the devastations caused by the quake.

“It has pained me to know about hundreds of casualties due to a terrifying earthquake in Morocco. In these trying times, we stand in solidarity with the people of Morocco,” he stated on X, formerly Twitter.

The former premier also prayed for the bereaved families and those injured and trapped under the rubble.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, too, expressed grief and sorrow over the catastrophe, offering “all possible support to the Moroccan brothers and sisters”.

The minister prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the calamity and extended the nation’s thoughts towards the brotherly people and government of the calamity-hit Morocco.