PM Kakar, COAS Munir address Pakistan National Youth Convention 2024

ISLAMABAD, JAN 24 /DNA/ – Pakistan National Youth Convention 2024 was held today at the Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar graced the occasion as chief guest. General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was Guest of Honour at the occasion.

While addressing the conference, the Caretaker Prime Minister said, “we as a Nation, have fought the menace of terrorism most valiantly, offering unparalleled sacrifices.” He appreciated the role of Armed Forces in the fight against the menace of terrorism with full commitment and professional excellence. “Pakistan’s successes in war against terrorism would not have been possible without the participation and support of the youth which makes 65% of our population,” PM Kakar added.

The Prime Minister affirmed that as responsible citizens of Pakistan, we must all reject and collectively fight the vicious propaganda onslaught that the enemies of Pakistan have unleashed against Pakistan in the recent past. Youth can play a constructive role in dealing with this emerging national security challenge provided they remain focused, and fact checked all details through authentic information from the state institutions rather than falling prey to propaganda.

While addressing the conference, COAS underscored that the youth was Pakistan’s biggest asset, and all optimism of a brighter future was associated with them. Conveying the message of hope, the COAS asked the youth to shun despondency. He referred to the historic role played by the youth in creation and development of Pakistan and exhorted them to partake in building the nation through discipline, honest toil and a genuine quest for knowledge.

COAS highlighted the power potential of Pakistan, the demographic dividend, immense mineral wealth, a creative corpus of IT literate workforce, and great prospects in agriculture. COAS emphasized upon the importance of national unity and harmony to overcome multifarious challenges confronted by the country.

COAS recounted the sacrifices made by the nation to counter the menace of terrorism and cautioned against machinations of Pakistan’s ill wishers contributing towards extreme polarisation within the society. There can be no progress without internal cohesion. COAS quoted the holy Quran, Allama Iqbal and Quaid e Azam extensively, encouraging the youth to realise their true potential and serve the nation to the best of their abilities. COAS reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all threats with the help and support of the nation.