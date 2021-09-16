PM invites Tajik investors to invest in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the Tajik investors to invest in Pakistan, assuring to extend full facilitation to them.

Addressing Pakistan Tajikistan Business Forum in Dushanbe on Thursday, he noted that increased trade will benefit both the countries.

He said our current trade of eighty million dollars is minuscule and there is a lot of potential to bolster it. He said Pakistan is a big market of two hundred and thirty million people.

The Prime Minister said the objective of this Business Forum is to have interaction between the business communities of Pakistan and Tajikistan. He said some sixty seven companies from Pakistan are attending this event.

Imran Khan said CASA 1000 project will be expedited so that we can benefit from Tajikistan’s clean and cheap energy.

The Prime Minister stressed that peace in Afghanistan is important for better connectivity and trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He said both Pakistan and Tajikistan will be trying everything for peace and inclusive government in Afghanistan.