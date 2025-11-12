PM invites Bilawal for talks on 18th amend

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for separate talks, emphasising that any changes to the 18th Amendment or NFC Award require comprehensive consultation.

In his address to the National Assembly, the prime minister stressed that strengthening provinces strengthens the federation, and anything weakening it harms Pakistan.

“I want to say that there isn’t any difference in mine and his [Bilawal] thinking. If the provinces are strong, then the federation will also be strengthened,” said PM Shehbaz at the National Assembly in Islamabad.

He appreciated the provinces’ service tax collection, saying it should improve further, and noted that anything strengthening Pakistan has his support, while initiatives harming the federation, like the Kalabagh Dam, are not acceptable.

PPP Chairman Bilawal, in his NA speech earlier, had reaffirmed the amendment’s sanctity, saying it brought provincial rights and fundamental democratic reforms, was passed by consensus of all parties, and cannot be overturned even by individuals.

Vow to defeat terrorism

PM Shehbaz highlighted the ongoing fight against terrorism, linking recent attacks to Afghan and Indian involvement.

He condemned Tuesday’s Islamabad court blast, which killed 12 and injured over 30, and praised the Pakistan Army for rescuing students and staff during the Wana cadet college attack.

“We will not allow terrorists to obstruct Pakistan’s progress,” he said. He also mentioned that during the Balochistan Jaffer Express incident, the BLA maintained contact with India, and all facts have been presented to the world.

The prime minister stressed that Pakistan is united against terrorism and foreign interference, and he warned: “Enemies of Islam and external elements will be dealt with decisively.”