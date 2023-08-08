PM increases advertisements rates on APNS demand

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The APNS has expressed its profound gratitude to Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan for accepting the long outstanding demand of APNS for increase in the government advertisement rates for newspapers and periodicals.

Mr Sarmad Ali Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society in a statement has stated that the Prime Minister in a meeting with the office bearers of APNS, PBA and CPNE has agreed to the demand of the newspaper industry and announced an increase of 35% in the government advertisement rates.

He said that the last revision of rates was announced over 6 years ago in February 2017 and it was agreed by the then government that the rates will be revised on yearly basis but despite consistent demands the rates were not increased.

This gesture of the Prime Minister would be highly appreciated by the newspaper industry as it would help the newspapers to brave the financial crunch faced by them due to unprecedented inflation in the country. The APNS appreciates the support extended by Ms Maryam Aurangzeb Minister for information in resolving the long pending issue and expresses its thanks for her efforts to bail out the newspaper industry from the liquidity crunch.