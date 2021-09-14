PM Imran, Vladimir Putin exchange views on latest developments of Afghanistan over phone

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 14 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from President Vladimir Putin today. Recalling their earlier telephone conversation of 25 August 2021, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments of Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation, and collaboration in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The Prime Minister underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity. He emphasized the urgent need for provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the imperative of averting an economic crisis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the need for the international community to remain engaged in Afghanistan. He stressed that the Afghan people should not be abandoned at this crucial juncture. The Prime Minister stressed that close coordination and consultations between Pakistan and Russia on the evolving situation in Afghanistan were of crucial importance. In the bilateral context, the Prime Minister emphasized the growing cooperation across a range of sectors and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further upgrade the overall relationship. He underscored that strengthening trade and investments and energy cooperation were the cornerstones of engagement with Russia.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed the Government’s resolve for early realization of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project. The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan. President Putin renewed his invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to undertake a visit to Russia. Relations between Pakistan and Russia have been on an upward trajectory propelled by converging views on important regional and international issues, growing trust, and increasing bilateral cooperation manifested by recent high-level interactions. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.