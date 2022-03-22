PM Imran receives Foreign Minister of Palestine

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22: The Foreign Minister of Palestine, Dr. Riyad al-Maliki, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, today, on the sidelines of the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad.



The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal support for the rights of the Palestinian people and their just struggle. He underscored that the Palestinian tragedy, which is a matter of great anguish for Pakistani people and Muslims all over the world, is at the heart of the turmoil in the Middle East. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.



The Foreign Minister underlined that the unresolved issues of the Muslim Ummah, such as Palestine and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, were among the root causes of instability in the respective regions. He added that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were suffering grave atrocities and unabated repression for demanding their inalienable right to self-determination.



Foreign Minister Maliki expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support and principled position on Palestine.



Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Maliki also exchanged views on the excellent bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Palestine as well as the collaboration between the two sides at regional and international forums including the OIC.