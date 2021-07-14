PM Imran Khan to visit Uzbekistan on Jul 15

ISLAMABAD, JUL 14 /DNA/ – On the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on 15-16 July 2021. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister and other members of the Cabinet. A large group of Pakistan’s leading businessmen will also visit Tashkent on the occasion.



The wide-ranging talks between the two leaders will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.



A number of agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.



The Prime Minister will address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum. Leading businessmen from Pakistan and Uzbekistan will participate in the Forum and also hold B2B meetings. Leading up to the Prime Minister’s visit, the two sides will also hold the 6th session of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission (JIGC) and inaugural session of Joint Business Council (JBC) on 14 July 2021 in Tashkent.



On the invitation of the Uzbek President, the Prime Minister will also participate in the International Conference on “Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.” The Conference will be attended by Ministers/high representatives from Central and South Asian as well as other important countries, International Organizations, International Financial Institutions, think-tanks and scholars.



In his interactions during the visit, the Prime Minister will highlight his vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’, Pakistan’s positive contribution to peace and security at the regional and international level, and the shift from geo-politics to geo-economics.



Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy historic fraternal relations, marked by mutual respect and rooted in common culture and similar traditions. In recent years, Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations have witnessed an upward trajectory. The two leaders have interacted twice before on the sidelines of BRI Forum in Beijing and SCO Summit in Bishkek. They also held a Virtual bilateral Summit on 14 April 2021.



Pakistan has deepened its engagement with Central Asia through its ‘Vision Central Asia’ policy, with focus on five key strands — political, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people exchanges.