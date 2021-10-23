PM Imran Khan lands barefoot in Madinah
JEDDAH, Oct 23 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Madinah
where he would pay his respects at Masjid e Nabwi (SAW) during his
three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the ‘Middle East Green
Initiative (MGI) Summit’ being held in Riyadh.
Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister
Hammad Azhar and other members of his cabinet, the barefoot Prime
Minister Imran Khan was welcomed at the Madinah airport by its Governor
Shah Faisal bin Salman and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bilal
Akber.
The prime minister would pay his respects at the Masjid e Nabwi (SAW)
where he would also offer Asar and Maghrib prayers. Imran Khan would
later leave for Jeddah.
Earlier in the day, the prime minister departed Islamabad for the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend an environmental event.
During the visit from October 23-25, the prime minister would attend the
inaugural ceremony of the “Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit”
being held in Riyadh.
The first of their kind in the Middle East Region, “Green Saudi Arabia”
and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in
March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet.
At the Summit, the prime minister would share his perspective on the
challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change. He will
also highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions
to address the environmental challenges including 10 Billion Tree
Tsunami.
Besides meeting the Saudi leadership, the prime minister will also
participate in an event on the promotion of investment in Pakistan and
interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and
Pakistani diaspora.
