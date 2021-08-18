PM Imran discusses latest Afghanistan situation with Dutch PM

ISLAMABAD, AUG 18 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, today. The latest situation in Afghanistan was discussed. Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that Pakistan was closely following the developments and was in touch with regional and international partners. The Prime Minister stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was critically important for Pakistan and the region. The Prime Minister further underscored that safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans was critically important.

The Prime Minister underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward. It was equally essential for the world community to stay engaged in order to support the people of Afghanistan, economically and to help rebuild. The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan was facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan, as requested. The Dutch Prime Minister conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation for their evacuation endeavours.

Both the leaders also agreed to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two countries in various fields.