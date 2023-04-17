Monday, April 17, 2023
Main Menu

PM hosts iftar dinner for envoys of Muslim countries

| April 17, 2023

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted Iftar dinner for the ambassador and high commissioners of the Muslim countries, at the Prime Minister’s House, on Monday.

The prime minister also briefed the envoys about the latest political situation of the country. He also briefed the envoys about the latest situation in Kashmir and atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against the innocent Kashmiri people.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

PM hosts iftar dinner for envoys of Muslim countries

DNA ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted Iftar dinner for the ambassador and high commissionersRead More

Palestine ambassador hosts Iftar dinner

ISLAMABAD, APR 16 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei hosted Iftar dinner at hisRead More

Comments are Closed