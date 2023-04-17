PM hosts iftar dinner for envoys of Muslim countries
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted Iftar dinner for the ambassador and high commissioners of the Muslim countries, at the Prime Minister’s House, on Monday.
The prime minister also briefed the envoys about the latest political situation of the country. He also briefed the envoys about the latest situation in Kashmir and atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against the innocent Kashmiri people.
« At last, the mighty have spoken…our Pakistan (Previous News)
Related News
PM hosts iftar dinner for envoys of Muslim countries
DNA ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted Iftar dinner for the ambassador and high commissionersRead More
Palestine ambassador hosts Iftar dinner
ISLAMABAD, APR 16 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Rabei hosted Iftar dinner at hisRead More
Comments are Closed