PM Holds Bilateral Meeting with Bill Gates at UNGA 80

Prime minister held a bilateral meeting with mr. Bill gates, chair of gates foundation on the sidelines of 80th session of unga

NEW YORK: SEPT 25 (DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Mr. Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation, today on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the Gates Foundation’s generous donation for Pakistan’s recent floods 2025 while recalling the Foundation’s significant contribution for relief efforts during the 2022 floods.

The Premier appreciated the valuable support extended by the Gates Foundation to Pakistan for polio eradication efforts, improving immunization and nutrition as well as financial inclusion in the country.

The Prime Minister stressed that polio eradication remained a high priority for the Government and partnership with the Gates Foundation would remain vital to achieve this objective.

While emphasizing on the Government’s initiative of extensive economic reforms, cashless digitization and revitalization of economy, the Prime Minister especially acknowledged the practical, positive and valuable cooperation of Gates Foundation.

The Prime Minister and Mr. Gates reaffirmed their shared commitment to continue working together to advance the cooperation in sectors of health, nutrition, digital transformation and larger socio-economic development of the country.