PM hails receipt of $3.6 bn remittances in July

ISLAMABAD, 10 AUG (DNA) — Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed satisfaction over the receipt of $3.6 billion in remittances from overseas Pakistanis in July 2026. “Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis increased by 13 percent year-on-year in July 2026, which is highly encouraging,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

He said remittances from overseas Pakistanis also increased by 4.5 percent month-on-month in July 2026. “The consistent and positive contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the stability and growth of the national economy is highly commendable.” The prime minister pointed out that the overseas Pakistanis were a valuable and integral part of the national economic mainstream. — DNA