PM greets Xi Jinping on his re-election as China president

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 (DNA) — Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated China’s President Xi Jinping on being elected for the position for the third time.

In a message of greetings on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan issued in Islamabad on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “The confidence of the Chinese people and parliament in President Xi Jinping is a recognition of his extraordinary leadership skills.”

President Xi Jinping was voted unanimously by the People National People’s Congress (NPC), as the President of China for the next five years. Shehbaz Sharif said, “President Xi Jinping has become a symbol of China’s development and people’s prosperity.

Under his leadership, China has become the world’s top economic power and this journey continues.” The prime minister said under the visionary leadership of President Xi Jinping, China was making remarkable achievements in every sphere, including education, health, agriculture, innovation, and technology.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the hope that the tried and tested evergreen strategic cooperation between the two countries would be further strengthened during the next five-year term of President Xi Jinping. The prime minister extended his best wishes to President Xi Jinping, and the government and people of China.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif said “Heartiest felicitations to H.E. President Xi Jinping on his re-election as President of China. This is a reflection of the trust reposed by CPC and 1.4 billion Chinese people in his statesmanship. I’m confident that ties will flourish further under his sagacious leadership.” — DNA