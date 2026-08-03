PM greets party over AJK victory

ISLAMABAD, 03 AUG (DNA) — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the PML-N’s leadership and successful candidates on Monday after unofficial results of the second phase of elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir showed it had won 14 of 18 seats up for grabs the previous day.

The PML-N’s main rival in the contest and also its ally in the Centre, the PPP, has accused the PML-N of electoral malpractices, rigging and violence during Sunday polls, as it had during the first phase of the elections in Mirpur division on July 27. The PML-N secured nine of the 13 seats in the first phase while the PPP won the remaining four.

Elections in AJK are being held in three phases over security concerns, with polling having been held on seven seats of Muzaffarabad division and 12 refugee seats — the reserved seats for refugees from India-occupied Kashmir — on Sunday. In the third phase, elections will be held in 11 constituencies of Poonch division.

‘Results reflect people’s confidence in PML-N’s policies’ A statement released by the PM’s Office on Monday said the premier congratulated PML-N’s leadership and successful candidates after their win in the second phase.

“The continuity of this success is a result of the hard work of PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and the entire PML-N team,” the statement quoted PM Shehbaz as saying According to the statement, the premier noted that Nawaz and the PML-N team had conducted a successful electoral campaign in AJK and the party’s success “reflects the confidence of the people of AJK in PML-N’s policies”. — DNA