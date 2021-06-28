PM for contact with Opp on electoral reforms

Zubair Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed [the government team] to make another contact with opposition parties on the proposed electoral reforms.

In a tweet, he said Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan would brief [the PM] about the main features of electoral reforms after holding a meeting with the legal team of the opposition parties and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The minister said the Attorney General would present a report containing the opposition’s suggestions on electoral reforms to the prime minister.