PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, NOV 02 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called upon the international community and various organizations to bring Israel to justice for the massacre of journalists in Gaza.

Despite international conventions, dozens of journalists in Gaza were deliberately killed to obstruct the truth, the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

He emphasized that journalists from across the world including Pakistan work day and night to keep the world informed.

“Unfortunately, journalists have to endure various dangers, hardships, and difficulties in pursuit of truth,” he regretted.

Besides working in peace, he said the journalists also risked their lives reporting even in conflict zones and during wars.

These advocates of truth face restrictions, violence, threats, kidnappings, and even murder, he said adding “Without the protection of journalists, freedom of the press cannot be achieved”.

“Our government has taken priority measures to ensure the protection and rights of journalists,” he stated.

The prime minister said Pakistani journalists had made immense sacrifices for democracy, adherence to the Constitution, and the rule of law.

“The Journalist and Media Workers Protection Act 2021 was passed to protect journalists and media workers.”

PM Shehbaz said health insurance for journalists was also an important initiative of the federal government for their protection.

“We are committed to preventing crimes against journalists, ensuring punishment for perpetrators, and safeguarding journalists in Pakistan,” the prime minister assured.

He emphasized that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and access to information, and the government of Pakistan was dedicated to ensuring these rights.=DNA