PM felicitates Zaidi on his appointment as new Iraqi PM

ISLAMABAD, May 2: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, congratulated Ali al-Zaidi on his appointment as Prime Minister of Iraq.

“I extend my warm wishes to him as he assumes this important responsibility,” the prime minister posted a felicitation message on his X handle.



He further said Pakistan looked forward to working closely with the new Iraqi government to further strengthen their bilateral ties and advance shared aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.