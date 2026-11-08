PM felicitates President Aliyev, Azerbaijan nation on Victory Day

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Sunday, extended his warmest felicitations to President Ilham Aliyev and the brave and brotherly people of Azerbaijan, on the sixth anniversary of Victory Day.

“November 8 stands as a historic testament to the courage, resolve and sacrifice of the Azerbaijani nation, which restored its territorial integrity after nearly three decades. We pay heartfelt tribute to the martyrs whose sacrifices made this triumph possible,” the prime minister posted on his X handle.

He said Pakistan was proud to stand with Azerbaijan then, and they stand with Azerbaijan always, adding last year’s Victory Day Parade in Baku, where he had the honour of joining President Aliyev, captured the unbreakable bond between the tw nations.

The prime minister also prayed that Azerbaijan continue to rise from strength to strength, and may the South Caucasus move toward lasting peace and shared prosperity.