PM extends warm felicitations to UAE on National Day

ISLAMABAD, DEC 2 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended heartfelt felicitations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of their National Day.

The prime minister, in a message posted on his X timeline, said, “On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the leadership and brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates on the joyous occasion of their National Day.”

He said that Pakistan deeply valued its historic and time-tested partnership with the UAE – a relationship built on mutual respect, shared aspirations, and an unbreakable bond between our peoples.

The prime minister said that the vibrant Pakistani community in the UAE remained a proud bridge between the two nations, contributing to the UAE’s remarkable success story.

He said that under the visionary leadership of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continued to inspire the world with its remarkable progress, innovation and global leadership.

“We remain committed to further strengthening our multifaceted cooperation and elevating our partnership for a brighter, more prosperous future for our two nations.

Long live Pakistan–UAE friendship,” he commented.