PM extends tenure of Nadeem Mahbub as acting HEC Chairperson

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP): The Federal government extended the tenure of Nadeem Mahbub, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT), as acting Chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for another three months.

According to an official notification F.No.1-18/2025-HEC issued by the M/o FE&PT, the extension is for a period of three months effected from Oct 29, 2025, also informing, Nadeem Mahbub will continue to perform the role in addition to his existing responsibilities as Secretary FE&PT till the extended period or the appointment of a regular Chairperson, which ever is earlier.

The decision was approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who serves as the controlling authority of HEC.