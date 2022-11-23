PM expresses solidarity with Qatar over FIFA propaganda
ISLAMABAD, NOV 23: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan stands in solidarity with Qatar’s Emir and people as the country faced propaganda while hosting the FIFA World Cup.
“Unfortunate that Qatar is being subjected to a barrage of propaganda as the host of the FIFA World Cup,” he said in a tweet.
Instead, Shehbaz Sharif said, Qatar should rather be commended for its wonderful arrangements for the mega event and for being a promoter of global peace and development.
