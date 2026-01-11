PM expresses grief over Islamabad cylinder accident, orders probe

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP/DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a cylinder accident in Islamabad and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The Prime Minister on Sunday directed the Federal Minister for Health, Secretary Health, and the administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to remain on high alert and ensure that all possible medical assistance was provided to the injured. He further instructed that the best medical facilities be ensured for the injured until their complete recovery.

Taking notice of the incident, the Prime Minister directed the Secretary Interior to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a detailed report to determine the causes of the accident and fix responsibility.

The Prime Minister prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the bereaved families. He also instructed the Islamabad administration to launch an awareness campaign to educate citizens about safety precautions in the use of gas cylinders to prevent such incidents in the future.