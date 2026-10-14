PM expresses displeasure over slow progress on Gemstones Pilot Project

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (DNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the slow progress of the Gemstones Pilot Project and delays in implementing measures for the sector’s development, directing that a time-bound action plan be prepared on a priority basis.

“Measures for the development of the gemstones and jewellery sector are a priority, and no delays will be tolerated,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting to review progress in the gemstone sector.

He stressed the need to develop a complete ecosystem for value addition, covering gemstone mining, cutting and polishing.

The country suffers annual losses worth billions of dollars due to substandard gemstone mining practices and smuggling, the prime minister said.

“Pakistan has been blessed by Almighty Allah with abundant natural resources,” he said, directing that measures to increase exports by harnessing the country’s extensive reserves of gemstones and minerals be prioritised.

He stressed that work should be undertaken to establish Brand Pakistan for gemstones and jewellery, along the lines of other countries in the region.

He further directed that a roadmap be developed for the early establishment of Centres of Excellence for value addition.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif instructed that all obstacles to pilot projects and the development of model gemstone mines be removed to ensure their early completion.

During the meeting, the prime minister received a detailed briefing on progress regarding the pilot project for gemstone exploration, cutting and polishing, value addition, and preparations for export.

He was informed that 4.8 kanals of land had been transferred for the Centre of Excellence project in Hussainabad, Skardu. The required funds were available, and construction would commence soon.

It was further informed that land had been identified for the project in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad. Until the Centre of Excellence in Islamabad is constructed, the facility will be made fully operational at an alternative location.

The meeting also received a briefing on policy measures for the development of the sector. It was informed that geological mapping of identified gemstone-bearing areas had been completed. Eight new blocks in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been identified for further exploration and the discovery of gemstones.

An allocation of Rs1 billion has been earmarked under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the development of the sector during the current year, the meeting was informed.

To facilitate exporters, export facilitation desks have been established at 80 branches of 10 banks across seven cities.

The prime minister directed that a comprehensive action plan for establishing Centres of Excellence for gemstones and jewellery, along with measures for the development of the sector, be prepared and presented next week.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Ahsan Iqbal, Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar and Ali Pervaiz Malik; Prime Minister’s Adviser Haroon Akhtar; Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kiani; and the senior officials concerned.