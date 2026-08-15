PM expresses deep condolences over devastating earthquake in Indonesia

ISLAMABAD, AUG 15 /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Pakistan on Saturday expressed profound sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by the powerful earthquake that struck Indonesia.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier extended his heartfelt condolences to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the people of Indonesia, and the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the natural calamity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragedy. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength for the grieving families,” the statement read.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the brotherly people of Indonesia during this hour of grief, adding that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the Indonesian nation in the wake of this disaster.

“We wish strength and resilience to all those facing this difficult time,” he added.

The earthquake, which struck , e.g., “the island of Sulawesi” or “off the coast of Java”, has resulted in significant casualties and caused extensive damage to infrastructure, with rescue and relief operations currently underway.

The Government of Pakistan has also offered to extend all possible support and assistance to the Indonesian authorities in their relief and rehabilitation efforts. Further details regarding aid are expected to be announced following consultations between the two governments.

Pakistan and Indonesia share longstanding fraternal ties, and Islamabad has consistently extended humanitarian assistance to Jakarta in times of natural disasters.=DNA