PM expresses condolences over Zhu Rongji’s death

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Wednesday, expressed his deep grief over the death of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji.

On X handle, the prime minister posted, “Deeply saddened by the passing of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji, a great leader and a good friend of Pakistan.”

On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, he extended heartfelt condolences to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, the Chinese people and the bereaved family.

“Pakistan shares the grief of our iron brother China at this sad hour,” he added.