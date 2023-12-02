PM encourages gates foundation to strengthen stem education, disaster management in Pakistan

Dubai: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met Mr. Bill Gates, co-Chair, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), on the sidelines of COP-28 in Dubai earlier today.

Prime Minister Kakar and Mr Gates discussed progress in Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts. The Prime Minister apprised Mr. Gates of the ongoing polio vaccination drive in Pakistan and said that Pakistan would spare no effort to eliminate poliovirus. The Prime Minister underlined the Government’s full commitment to maximizing outreach of vaccines to children all across Pakistan.

The Prime Minister and Mr. Gates also discussed cooperation extended by BMGF to Pakistan in financial inclusion, poverty alleviation and malnutrition. While lauding the support received from the Gates Foundation, the Prime Minister further encouraged the BMGF to work with Pakistan to enhance national capacities in STEM education, strengthen early warning and emergency operations for disaster management as well as to digitalize agricultural value chains.