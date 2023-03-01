PM directs to ease process of CNIC, Passport acquisition for citizens

ISLAMABAD, MAR 01 (DNA) — Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to ease the process of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and Passport acquisition for the citizens.

He was chairing an important meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday to facilitate the acquisition of CNICs and passports and other matters related to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The Prime Minister directed to set up Passport Office counters in NADRA and to share space and resources of NADRA and Directorate General of Immigration and Passports office keeping in view of austerity and savings to minimize the burden on national exchequer.

The Prime Minister said that the step would not only facilitate the general public but also reduce the burden on national exchequer.

Shehbaz Sharif directed that all the previously approved new passport offices would be set up as counters at the NADRA centres. He also instructed to increase the number of mobile vans of NADRA to provide doorstep service to CNIC applicants.

For the renewal of CNICs, the meeting was informed that NADRA was set to launch a new mobile phone application for consumers.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Education Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, Chairman NADRA, the Director General Immigration and Passports and senior officials attended the meeting. — DNA