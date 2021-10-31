PM directs not to change prices of petroleum products for next fortnight

Islamabad : As per directions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the prices of petroleum products will remain unchanged for the next fortnight.

According to a press release issued by the Finance Ministry, if there will be any price differential then Government will bear the burden and compensate to both Oil Marketing Companies and Refineries.

The decision has been taken in public interest.

The statement said that the Government is fully committed to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has been advised to maintain uninterrupted supply across the country.