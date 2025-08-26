PM directs NDMA to accelerate rescue operation
ISLAMABAD, AUG 26 (DNA) — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority to expedite the rescue operation in the districts of Punjab province affected by the flooding in the Sutlej River
The prime minister instructed the NDMA chairman to take immediate steps for the evacuation of people stranded in flood-affected areas and to ensure their relocation to safe locations. He asked the Authority to take protective measures and intensify monitoring, considering the flood situation at Ganda Singh Wala in the River Sutlej.
The prime minister also directed to ensure the provision of food, medicines, and tents to the affected population, besides instructing the NDMA chairman to maintain close coordination with Punjab’s disaster management authority. — DNA
