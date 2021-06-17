PM directs for early completion of electoral reforms

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for early completion of electoral reforms.

Chairing a meeting on use of electronic voting machines in electoral process in Islamabad today (Thursday), he reiterated his commitment to ensure transparency in the electoral process using EVM.

The Prime Minister said government is also committed in fulfilling all constitutional requirements to ensuring transparency in the general elections in the country. He said use of EVM is the only option to prevent rigging and ensure transparency in the election process.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the progress made so far about use of electronic voting machine and legislation regarding electoral reforms.