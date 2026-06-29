PM directs early finalization of National Agriculture Policy; formation of apex forum

ISLAMABAD, June 29: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Monday, directed the early formulation of a comprehensive National Agriculture Policy in consultation with the provinces.

He also asked for the establishment of an ‘Agriculture Apex Forum’, which would hold monthly meetings to ensure the effective implementation of the agriculture innovation and growth plan.

The prime minister chaired a high-level review meeting on the transformation of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and reforms in the agriculture sector, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar and Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, PM’s Coordinator on Agriculture Ahmad Umair and senior officials.

To improve farmers’ access to affordable financing, the prime minister directed the launch of a nationwide awareness campaign for the ‘Zarkhez-e Agricultural Loan Programme’.

Emphasizing the importance of agricultural research, the prime minister said the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) should be developed into a real center for agricultural innovation and research.

He observed that Pakistan’s agriculture sector has the potential to drive sustainable economic growth, adding that improved seed quality, modern farming technologies, and the timely availability of water and fertilizers would significantly enhance per-acre crop yields.

The prime minister also stressed the need to promote value addition in agricultural produce, improve warehousing facilities and develop modern storage systems.

During the meeting, officials presented proposals aimed at reforming the agriculture sector. The National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) was producing multi-grain flour on a pilot basis, it was added.

The meeting was also briefed on the development of an artificial intelligence (AI)-based application designed to help farmers identify and effectively manage crop pests and diseases.

The relevant officials further informed the prime minister that the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited would provide financial support to improve farmers’ access to agricultural loans.

The meeting was apprised that the National Seed Policy and the National Agriculture Biotechnology Policy had recently been approved, while consultations on the Pakistan National Olive Value Chain Policy had been completed and the policy would soon be submitted for approval.

The meeting was also informed that consultations were underway on a National Wheat Policy as well as several livestock-related policies.