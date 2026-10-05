PM desires transformation of Pak-Poland friendship into long-term, multi-faceted partnership

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (DNA):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of growth in relations with Poland and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to transform this historical friendship into a robust long-term multi-faceted partnership.

The prime minister took note of the recent interactions between the two countries and underscored the importance of leadership-level exchanges as a catalyst towards expanding bilateral relations.

The prime minister received Tomasz Siemoniak, Minister, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Coordinator of Special Services of the Republic of Poland, who is currently on an official visit to Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He further underlined the need for both countries to encourage greater interaction between their respective business communities.

The prime minister appreciated Poland’s support to Pakistan on EU’s GSP Plus scheme and expressed his confidence that the two countries would continue to strengthen their ties in all sectors.

Both sides exchanged views on major regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East.

The prime minister stressed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving regional tensions and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.