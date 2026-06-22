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PM departs to Pakistan after wrapping up his visit to Switzerland

| June 22, 2026
PM departs to Pakistan after wrapping up his visit to Switzerland

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Monday, departed for Pakistan after concluding his visit to Switzerland.

At Zurich Airport, senior Swiss officials and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Marghoob Saleem Butt, bid farewell to the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM departs to Pakistan after wrapping up his visit to Switzerland

The prime minister and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, participated in high-level talks on June 21, at Burgenstock, Switzerland, regarding the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

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