PM conveys heartfelt condolences over Foreign Minister’s sister’s demise

LAHORE, OCT 2 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Syed Abbas Araghchi.

The Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Foreign Minister on the sad demise of his sister.

The Prime Minister expressed his deepest sympathies to Foreign Minister Araghchi and his family and offered prayers for the departed soul, praying that Allah Almighty may grant her eternal peace and give strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Foreign Minister Araghchi thanked the Prime Minister for his kind and thoughtful gesture and for sharing in his grief during this difficult time.