ISLAMABAD, July 13: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Monday, undertook a day-long visit to Doha to personally convey condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, to the leadership and people of the State of Qatar on the passing away of the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The prime minister was accompanied by former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Atta Ullah Tarar and other senior officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

In Doha, the prime minister and Pakistan delegation called on Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and conveyed heartfelt condolences at the sad demise of the Father Amir.

PM conveys condolences to Qatari leadership on Sheikh Hamad’s death

He paid rich tribute to the late Father Amir’s visionary leadership, statesmanship, and enduring contributions to Qatar’s remarkable transformation as well as to regional peace, stability, and development.

The prime minister recalled with deep appreciation, the Father Amir’s warmth, kindness, and abiding affection for Pakistan, and his many memorable visits to the country over the years.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with the leadership and people of Qatar during this period of profound grief and prayed that Allah Almighty grant the departed soul the highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus and bestow strength upon the Royal family and the Qatari nation to bear this irreparable loss.

The Qatari Amir thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the delegation for the special gesture of travelling to Doha to personally offer condolences, describing it as a reflection of the deep-rooted fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries and peoples.