PM convenes NSC meeting tomorrow: Fawad
ISLAMABAD, 28 Oct 2021 (DNA) : Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that in view of the situation arising out of the illegal activities of a banned party, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow(Friday).
In a tweet, he said that other issues related to national security would also be considered in the meeting.
