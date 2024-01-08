PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election
ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP/DNA): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.
In a post on social media platform X, he said, “I congratulate Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. I wish Sheikh Hasina will look forward to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh under her leadership.”
