PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP/DNA): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, “I congratulate Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. I wish Sheikh Hasina will look forward to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh under her leadership.”