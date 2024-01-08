Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Main Menu

PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

| January 8, 2024
PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP/DNA): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, “I congratulate Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. I wish Sheikh Hasina will look forward to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh under her leadership.”

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP/DNA): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday congratulated Sheikh Hasina onRead More

Nawaz

In boost to Nawaz and Tareen, Supreme Court ends lifetime disqualification

SC issues ruling with 6-1 majority; disqualification under Article 62 capped at 5 years; JusticeRead More

Comments are Closed