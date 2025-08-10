PM congratulates Azeri president on peace accord with Armenia

ISLAMABAD, AUG 10: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated on Sunday Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the signing of a historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a telephone conversation on Sunday.

The prime minister has commended President Aliyev’s leadership in achieving the agreement and affirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan on this key issue.

PM Shehbaz also recognised the role of US President Donald Trump in facilitating the agreement and expressed hope that it would contribute to long-term peace in the region.

President Aliyev thanked Pakistan for its continued support on the Karabakh conflict. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister invited President Aliyev to visit Pakistan. The two leaders are also expected to meet during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.