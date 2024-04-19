PM commends UAE’s leadership response to recent rains in telephone call with President Mohamed bin Zayed

ISLAMABAD, APR 19 /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this evening.

The Prime Minister’s call was centered on his admiration for the strong resolve and impeccable efficiency with which the UAE leadership had confronted the challenges that had emerged from the recent rains in the country. He lauded the UAE President, who had once again demonstrated his outstanding leadership qualities and proven his strong commitment to ensuring the welfare of the Emirati people.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan has also witnessed heavy rains in recent days, resulting in loss of many precious lives. The Prime Minister called for collective actions to combat the challenge of climate change and suggested that both countries strengthen their collaboration in this field. The President of UAE expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister’s good wishes and reciprocated the warm sentiments for the people affected from rains and flooding in Pakistan. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in multifaceted areas.