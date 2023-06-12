PM, COAS discuss important issues of national interest

ISLAMABAD, JUN 12 (DNA) — Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Monday held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to the details, in their meeting, the premier and the army chief discussed the national security situation and the Pakistan Army’s professional capabilities.

It should be noted that the meeting comes at a time when the government and the military leadership have decided to take strict measures against the perpetrators of the May 9 violent incidents in the country.

On June 7, the Formation Commanders’ Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff Gen Munir underlined that the “noose of law” will be tightened around the “planners and masterminds, who mounted the hate ripened and politically driven rebellion” against the state and state institutions on May 9. — DNA