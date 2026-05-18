PM Chairs Meeting with Pakistan’s Iran, GCC Envoys

ISLAMABAD, MAY 18: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today chaired a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassadors to Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad lshaq Dar, Mr. Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister EAD, Dr. Syed Tauqir Shah, Advisor to the PM, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch were also present.

During the meeting, the Ambassadors briefed the Prime Minister on the current state of bilateral relations, emerging opportunities and challenges in their respective countries. Issues relating to the strengthening economic diplomacy, enhancing trade and investment ties, remittances, and Pakistani diaspora, were discussed.

The Prime Minister emphasized the historic, economic and strategic importance of the GCC countries and Iran in Pakistan’s foreign policy. He directed the Ambassadors to work proactively on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, people-to-people contacts etc.

The meeting also included discussions on the regional and international situation, with particular focus on promoting peace, stability, and economic cooperation in the broader region.