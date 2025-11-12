PM, Canadian envoy discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Nov 12 (DNA): Ambassador Tarik Ali Khan, the newly appointed High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House on Wednesday. The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Tariq Fatemi, and the Foreign Secretary were also present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister congratulated Ambassador Khan on his appointment and expressed confidence that his tenure would further bolster the friendly and long-standing relations between Pakistan and Canada. He conveyed his warm regards to the Canadian leadership and emphasized his desire to work closely with them to deepen cooperation in diverse fields.

Highlighting mines and minerals as a key area of mutual interest, the Prime Minister noted that Barrick Gold’s participation in the Reko Diq project symbolized a new chapter of economic collaboration between the two countries. He termed the venture a potential success story of Pakistan–Canada cooperation in sustainable development and investment.

Ambassador Tarik Ali Khan thanked the Prime Minister for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to further enhance bilateral ties, particularly in agriculture, energy, trade, investment, technology, education, and people-to-people linkages.

The Prime Minister also lauded the contribution of the vibrant Pakistani diaspora in Canada, describing it as a strong bridge that continues to promote goodwill and understanding between the two nations.