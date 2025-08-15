PM, Bangladesh envoy discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, AUG 15 (DNA) — Prime Minister of Pakistan on Friday received the High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, H.E. Md. Iqbal Hussain Khan, for a courtesy call, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to further enhancing relations with Dhaka. During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the growing engagement between the two countries across political, economic, and cultural spheres.

He fondly recalled his warm and productive interactions with H.E. Dr. Mohammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of Bangladesh, including their last meeting on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit in Cairo last December. Welcoming the revival of various bilateral mechanisms, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of sustaining the positive momentum to carry forward cooperation.

He stressed the need to further strengthen trade, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Bangladesh High Commissioner briefed the Prime Minister on steps being taken by both sides to facilitate travel, trade, and overall connectivity. He reaffirmed his commitment to working for the further deepening of the historic bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The Prime Minister wished the envoy success in his assignment and assured him of the government’s full support in the discharge of his responsibilities. He expressed confidence that the High Commissioner’s tenure would witness further positive developments in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations. — DNA