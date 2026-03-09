PM awards Rs1.5mln to Pakistan national hockey players

Premier emphasizes that the recognition aims to inspire young athletes

ISLAMABAD, MAR 9: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a reward of Rs 1.5 million for each member of Pakistan’s national hockey team for their exceptional performance in the World Cup Qualifiers.

The announcement celebrates both the team’s success and their dedication to the sport.

Recognition for excellence

The prime minister described the prize as “a testament to the players’ perseverance,” highlighting the commitment and hard work of the national hockey players. He added that this initiative not only rewards the team but also serves to promote hockey across the country.

Pakistan’s team created excitement among fans by securing qualification for the Hockey World Cup after an eight-year gap, following outstanding performances in the World Cup Qualifiers held in Egypt.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the recognition aims to inspire young athletes and strengthen hockey’s popularity nationwide. “The players’ achievements have brought immense pride to Pakistan, and this initiative will encourage future generations to excel in the sport,” he said.