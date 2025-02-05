Wednesday, February 5, 2025
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad

| February 5, 2025

MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 5 (APP/DNA):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on one-day visit.

The prime minister will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and would hold meetings with the Kashmiri leaders, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Upon arrival at the AJK Legislative Assembly, the prime minister received a guard of honour.

Federal Ministers Engineer Amir Muqam, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir Hussain and Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister.

