PM arrives in Muzaffarabad
MUZAFFARABAD, Feb 5 (APP/DNA):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on one-day visit.
The prime minister will address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and would hold meetings with the Kashmiri leaders, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Upon arrival at the AJK Legislative Assembly, the prime minister received a guard of honour.
Federal Ministers Engineer Amir Muqam, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir Hussain and Attaullah Tarar accompanied the prime minister.
