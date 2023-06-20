PM, Army Chief discuss economic, security issues

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (DNA): An important meeting between Prime Minister

Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim

Munir was held on Tuesday.



PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Army Chief discussed the security and economic

situation of the country in the meeting.



The channel reported that COAS General Asim Munir gave a briefing to the

PM on the internal and external security situation of the country.



The channel report further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

expressed confidence in the security briefing of the Army Chief.



Separately, PM Shehbaz also chaired an important meeting on the economic

investment plan in which COAS General Asim Munir also participated.



Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah,

and ministers including Khurshid Shah, Aminul Haq, and Tariq Cheema also

participated in the meeting.



According to the sources, the meeting made a detailed consultation on

the investment plan and the PM emphasised investment in IT, petroleum

and agriculture sectors as a priority as GCC countries will invest in

these three sectors.



The meeting was also briefed that foreign investors will invest in these

sectors on half return basis.