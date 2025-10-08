PM, Army Chief attend funeral of martyred officers in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, OCT 8 /DNA/ – Funeral prayer of Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq (age: 39 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) and Major Tayyab Rahat (age: 33 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) who were amongst those 11 brave sons of soil who embraced martyrdom in Orakzai District during an intelligence based operation against Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij, was offered at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff, Federal Ministers, military and civil officers and public attended the funeral.

The Prime Minister while paying tribute to the 11 Shuhadas of Orakzai incident resolved that Pakistani nation stands resolute and firm against this menace of terrorism and the Shahadas’ ultimate sacrifice is a reminder of the unwavering resolve of the Nation to defend the motherland at all costs.

Shuhadas will be laid to rest in their native towns with full military honours.