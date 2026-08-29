PM approves Sitara-e-Khidmat for brave nurse Razia Noreen

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the conferment of the Sitara-e-Khidmat (Star of Service) and a cash reward of Rs. 10 million for nurse Razia Noreen, who risked her own life to save a child during a fire incident at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The Prime Minister paid rich tribute to Nurse Razia Noreen for demonstrating an extraordinary sense of duty and bravery. Despite the raging fire, she ran into the danger zone moments before the disaster escalated and successfully rescued a child.

“Nurse Razia Noreen has set a remarkable example of responsibility and courage,” the Prime Minister said.

He added, “The entire nation, including myself, is proud of Nurse Razia Noreen for saving a child’s life by putting her own life at risk.”

The Prime Minister further remarked, “No amount of praise is enough for such dutiful individuals.”=DNA